Trenton, NJ man dead after broad daylight fatal shooting

TRENTON — A man is dead after a weekend shooting in the capital city, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, was found by police on Kersey Alley shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Trenton police arrived at the scene after the city's Shot Spotter system picked up the sound of several gunshots.

Brown had taken a bullet to his shoulder and was lying on the ground, according to prosecutors. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead soon after.

Trenton went over 90 days over the summer without a fatal shooting until a killing in early September. Rasheed Barlow was the thirteenth homicide victim in the city this year.

READ MORE: After 3 months of peace, Trenton, NJ double shooting leaves one dead

In the five weeks since Barlow's death, there has been at least one other fatal shooting and one suspicious death. This makes Brown Trenton's fifteenth confirmed homicide victim of 2022.

No arrests have been made in Brown's killing. The investigation is still ongoing.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

