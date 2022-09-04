TRENTON — Just days after the mayor championed a reduction in gun-related homicides, the capital city is recording its thirteenth killing this year.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says local man Rasheed Barlow, 35, was killed in a double shooting Friday evening.

Trenton police responded to several calls of gunfire on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., prosecutors say. Officers found Barlow and another 38-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

Barlow was pronounced dead soon after. The other victim's injury was not life-threatening, according to officials.

Trenton went 93 days without a reported homicide. The three months of relative peace was a significant shift after the capital city recorded a record 40 killings for two years straight in 2020 and 2021.

The most recent killing before Friday's resulted in the death of Dreiby Osorio. The 16-year-old was stabbed in the back three times, Trenton police spokesperson Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes said at the time.

Mayor Reed Gusciora and Police Director Steve Wilson issued a joint statement on Aug. 31 touting the city's efforts to reduce violence and homicides.

“While violent crime has continued to surge in other cities across America this summer, Trenton is doing what it takes to become a leader in urban violent crime reduction,” Gusciora said. Wilson added that the city's investments and policies were "paying off."

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.