16-year-old Trenton, NJ teen dies after being stabbed in the back

TRENTON — A 16-year-old teenager is dead after being stabbed in the back Wednesday night.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri identified the victim as Dreiby Osorio, 16, of Trenton.

Police found Osorio lying in the road on Beatty Street around 9:30 p.m., according to Onofri. Osorio had been stabbed multiple times, Onofri said.

Trenton police spokesperson Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes stated that the victim in Wednesday night's killing had been stabbed in the back three times in front of 850 Beatty Street.

Osorio was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead soon after, Onofri said.

No arrests have been made, according to Onofri.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. The Trenton police are also investigating.

