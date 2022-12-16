Trenton, NJ man found guilty in August 2020 double homicide

TRENTON — A city resident was convicted this week for a double homicide on Centre Street in August 2020.

Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Trenton police officers responded to 300 Centre St. at 7:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress.

Police found the first victim, William Irizarry, 18, lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, Julius Vargas, also 18, was located inside a corner market suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

A suspect vehicle was identified as a black Chrysler 300 with Pennsylvania plates thanks to a witness account, and numerous cameras in the area.

The vehicle was seen circling the area before the shootings, then parking and watching the victims for several minutes as they stood on the corner with others.

When the vehicle drove up to the corner and stopped, two shooters, later identified as Thompson and Tyzir Hamilton, 21, came out. They were wearing all-black clothing and black ski masks.

Police said they ran toward the victims and fired multiple shots. The driver, Darnell Davis, 21, remained in the car, police said.

Hamilton and Thompson chased after Irizarry as he ran into the street, continuing to shoot at him, police said.

When Irizarry fell to the ground after being shot, the suspects continued to shoot at him as he lay there, police said. Afterward, Hamilton and Thompson fled in the getaway vehicle, police said.

Investigators said that the black Chrysler 300 was stolen out of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, six days before the shootings.

On Sept. 1, 2020, while on surveillance during another investigation, detectives saw the black Chrysler 300 with Pennsylvania plates driving in the area of Perry and Southard Streets in Trenton.

When detectives tried to identify the occupants, the car sped off. The chase came to an end on Reservoir Street near Frazier Street where the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and the occupants escaped on foot.

Detectives found a fully loaded 9mm Taurus handgun under the driver’s seat. A state police laboratory identified it as one of the guns used in the murders of Irizarry and Vargas.

Another witness identified Davis, Hamilton and Thompson as being responsible for the double homicide. All three were arrested in October 2020.

Thompson faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced March 2.

Hamilton is scheduled for trial in January while Davis is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.