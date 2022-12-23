A Pennsylvania woman instructed an undercover officer in Trenton to kill a woman and her teenage daughter, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Marilyn Zhou, 56, has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of third-degree money laundering.

The Special Investigations Unit of the prosecutor's office received information earlier this month that Zhou was looking for assistance with a murder for hire, officials said.

On Dec. 18, during a meeting with an undercover officer, Zhou said she wanted her ex-husband's new wife murdered, and that if the victim's 13-year-old daughter was present at the time of the murder, she should be killed as well, according to officials.

During the meeting, officials said, Zhou provided two photographs of the victim, $21,000 in cash, rubber gloves and a towel. Zhou said she would pay an additional $20,000 once the crime was complete.

Zhou was taken into custody moments after the meeting, officials said.

Later that evening, a search of Zhou's residence in Chadds Ford recovered $18,000 and items that she advised the officer to use during the murder, officials said.

The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to detain Zhou.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

