Nothing makes me feel more out of touch than reading one of these lists, but I can’t help but read them to see what “the kids” are saying nowadays.

The good folks at Unscrambler looked at Google Trends to discover the top trending words and slang terms based on the number of searches, and I have to tell you: I was lost.

Ok Boomer Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Am I so out of touch? NO. It is the children who are wrong — Principal Skinner, ‘The Simpsons.’

But also me, currently.

Maybe you’ve heard your kids use these terms, maybe you’ve had to look them up yourself; either way, see how many of these slang words you recognize.

Most searched for slang words in New Jersey

6-7

This one truly baffles me because there is no literal meaning to it.

Its absurdity is the point, making it a prime example of ‘brainrot’ internet humor where the randomness itself becomes funny. Kids and teens scream and chant it often paired with exaggerated hand gestures.

It originates from the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla, another thing I now have to look up.

6-7, SYBAU Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Sybau

OK, this one is rude. It stands for “shut your *word that is also a name for a female dog* ass up.”

Sigma

Sigma refers to an independent, self-reliant person who operates outside traditional social hierarchies; another description would be a "lone wolf."

Sigma, Chopped Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Chopped

Who knew? This term has become a synonym for something that is ugly, undesirable, or unattractive.

Are you feeling as ancient as I do yet?

Bop

I just got used to this word being used for a song that you like, dare I say, one that “slaps.”

Now there’s a new meaning.

A person with many sexual partners (bops around from person to person). Someone who presents oneself online in a way that is thought of as immodest.

The word is used in a less-than-kind way in cyberbullying.

Bop, Dih Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Dih

Let’s just say that this one stands for a nickname for Richard, if you catch my drift.

Many algorithms on social media platforms prohibit profane words, so users come up with ‘Algo speak’ like ‘dih’.

Chuzz

This is a portmanteau of two other slang words 'chopped' and 'huzz,’ and is used to describe an unattractive girl.

I seriously can’t keep up.

Chuzz, Moots Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Moots

Eyy, this is Jersey, of course, this is referring to mozzarella cheese! Checks notes. Damn it!

“Moots” is actually a shortened version of “mutual followers,” people who follow each other on social media.

Zesty

Okay, this one is fairly easy, it’s someone who is lively, exciting, or energetic.

Sendy, Zesty Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Sendy

“Getting sendy” means going all in and pushing your limits. Basically committing to something and going for it.

The term originates from "send it". It is used in many situations, like confidence, food, and even style.

I learned a lot from this research, and I hope it will help you understand Gen Z slang as well.

That said, I didn’t even feel this old when I found my first gray hair. I guess I have to be more zesty. On second thought, I think it’s best I just go lie down.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

