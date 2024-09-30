Man dies after hitting disabled tractor-trailer on NJ’s Route 95, police say

🚨 A disabled tractor-trailer was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry, police say

🚨 A toddler in the sedan was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries

🚨 The driver was pronounced dead at the scene

FORT LEE — One person was killed and a toddler injured when a car crashed into the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge Sunday night, according to police.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the driver in a Toyota Camry was headed north in the express lanes near Exit 72 just after 9 p.m. when he hit the tractor-trailer in the right lane. The driver, Justin Veras, 34, of Nutley, was killed in the crash. A 20-month-old child was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The relationship between Veras and the child was not disclosed by Lebron. The circumstances of the crash remains under investigation.

Map shows Route 95 Express near Exit 72 in Fort Lee Map shows Route 95 Express near Exit 72 in Fort Lee (Google Street View) loading...

Ongoing investigation

First responders told Jerry DeMarco of Independent Online News the Camry was jammed up to its dashboard under the truck.

Route 95 was closed for several hours into the early hours of Monday for an initial investigation.

It was the 31st fatal crash and the third on Route 95 in Bergen County in 2024.

