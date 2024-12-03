🚨Two fatal crashes Saturday night and a third Monday

🚨No drivers have been charged

🚨The names of the victims have not been disclosed

COLTS NECK — One person was killed in a crash that involved a dump truck Monday morning, the third fatal crash in Monmouth County in three days.

An SUV collided with the dump truck around 10:30 a.m. on Route 537 at New Street in Colts Neck, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, whose office did not provide an age or hometown for the victim.

Days earlier, the first of two crashes on Saturday night occurred 7:45 p.m. on Route 9 in Howell when a 71-year-old Howell man was stuck and killed near Strickland Road. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of a 2016 Honda CR-V, also a Howell resident, remained at the scene, according to Santiago

ALSO READ: Former NJ high school hockey star dies in crash

Bicyclist struck

A bicyclist was struck near Route 36 and Monmouth Road in Long Branch around 9 p.m. The victim, a 55-year-old Long Branch man, was pronounced dead at Monmouth Medical Center. The driver of a Range Rover, an 18-year-old man from Tinton Falls, remained at the scene.

Santiago did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the incidents or provide more details.

There have been 49 fatalities on Monmouth County roads this year, according to State Police records.

ALSO READ: Fatal crashes by county in NJ in 2024

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ drivers: These are the top reasons officers issue tickets Not just police officers in New Jersey, but anywhere for that matter Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5