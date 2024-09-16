NJ driver killed shortly after surviving car flip-over

☑️ A Lakewood man overturned his vehicle on Route 70

☑️ The man was hit by another vehicle

☑️ He died at a hospital

LAKEWOOD — A man whose vehicle overturned on Route 70 early Saturday morning was struck and killed by another vehicle after he got out of his car.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said Yosimar Quirozcisneros, 23, of Lakewood, overturned his Mazda sedan around 1 a.m. heading west near Vermont Avenue.

A witness told police that Quirozcisneros got out of his vehicle and poured what was determined to be alcoholic beverages onto the ground.

As he walked back to his vehicle, he was struck by a Lexus driven by a 21-year-old Hillsborough man, according to Staffordsmith.

ALSO READ: NJ family returned from concert killed in Parkway crash

Map shows intersection of Route 70 and Vermont Ave in Lakewood Map shows intersection of Route 70 and Vermont Ave in Lakewood (Canva) loading...

Heavily damaged vehicles

Photos of the Mazda posted by The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the crash, show heavy damage.

Quirozcisneros was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in the Lexus was treated for a head injury and a broken wrist.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The crash was the fifth fatal crash on Route 70 in 2024 and the second in Ocean County.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

The worst and best-behaved dog breeds Here are the five worst-behaved breeds out of the 25 most popular, from fifth worst to the absolute worst. That's followed by the best-behaved breeds among the 25 most popular, from fifth to the absolute best-behaved dog there is. Gallery Credit: Forbes Advisor