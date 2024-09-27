Classmate charged in crash that killed NJ girl on first day of school

🚨 A teenage driver failed to stop for a stop sign, police say

🚨 16-year-old Sophia DeTorres died in the three-vehicle crash

🚨 Her death has led to improvements at the intersection

FRANKLIN (Hunterdon) — A teenage driver has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a student on the first day of school at North Hunterdon High School.

The three-vehicle crash on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Route 617 (Sydney Road), Hogback Road and Lower Landsdown Road in Franklin killed Sophia DeTorres, 16, of the Pittstown section.

Sophia and her brother were passengers in the car driven by the 17-year-old now charged with these motor vehicle violations: reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding a stop sign and violating the conditions of a probationary license by having too many passengers, according to the accident report obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

The driver is a high school senior. New Jersey 101.5 does not identifying him because he is a minor.

Under New Jersey law, a 17-year-old driver may only have one passenger in their vehicle unless a parent is with them.

According to the report, the teen was driving east on Hogback Road, didn't stop at a stop sign and was hit in the rear passenger side by a car heading north on Sidney Road.

The impact pushed the teen's car into a third vehicle that was stopped at Lower Landsdown Road. Airbags were deployed in all three vehicles, according to the report.

MyCentralJersey.com was first to report on the charges.

Map shows intersection of Hogback Road, Lower Landing Road and Sydney Road in Franklin (Hunterdon County) Map shows intersection of Hogback Road, Lower Landing Road and Sydney Road in Franklin (Hunterdon County) (Canva) loading...

Other impacts of the crash

The legacy of Sophia has already lived on the month since her death.

Hunterdon County Commissioners have amended a resolution to turn the intersection into a four-way stop, according to the official recording of the meeting. The commissioners also recommended county engineers take steps to make drivers aware of the change, including the purchase of "safety beacons."

Board of County Commissioners Director Jeff Kuhl could not provide a specific timetable as engineers need to survey the intersection.

Sophia's parents have created an organization in her memory called "Sophia's Shining Light" whose mission is to support groups and individuals that "promote inclusivity and care for those who are isolated, overlooked or underserved."

