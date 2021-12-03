Traffic stops are anything but ‘routine’ (Opinion)

How often have I discussed that the term "routine" should never be applied to the job of law enforcement officers? There is no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop for sure. Every time a cop has to pull over a vehicle, the potential for danger and unpredictable behavior is there.

Today's #BlueFriday honoree is Point Pleasant Police Officer David Ippolito. Officer Ippolito attempted to make a traffic stop in the middle of the night with a vehicle that was driving with its headlights off. Instead of stopping, the driver parked in a nearby driveway and got out, and ran into the residence. Ippolito tried to de-escalate the situation and talk the man out of the house but he was met with the guy smashing the front bay window sending glass fragments flying injuring the officer's eye and face and threatening to shoot and kill arriving officers.

Again, a routine traffic stop? No chance. The good news is that the reinforcements set up a perimeter and after a five-hour standoff they were able to end the threat and apprehend the suspect.

Another example of the challenge of police work and the courage that our cops bring to the job every day. Thank you, Officer Ippolito, for your professionalism and courage in the face of unpredictable and potentially dangerous situations.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

