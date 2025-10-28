If you have a Trader Joe’s grocery store in your town, you should consider yourself very lucky. This year, an Axios Harris poll found they were the number one most trusted brand of any business in America. More than UPS. More than Toyota.

Now I don’t want to say it’s cult. It’s not. The level of worship is there, but it’s been earned. Trader Joe’s is a place you can find good value, unique items, and early adopters can remember Two Buck Chuck? The nickname for the Charles Shaw brand. It was a good but very inexpensive wine for people who love wine but aren’t snobs about it. If you know, you know.

The service is also so friendly that there were longstanding rumors that Trader Joe’s trained their employees to flirt. Sorry, but their CEO has emphatically denied this.

Finally, New Jersey’s 21st Trader Joe’s is about to open. The one planned for the Iselin section of Woodbridge is having a grand opening on Wednesday. That morning at 9 a.m., the doors will open to the newest Trader Joe’s at The Plaza at Woodbridge shopping center at 675 Route 1, across from the Woodbridge Center mall. That’s where a Bed, Bath & Beyond used to be.

This one has been talked about for a while. Back in March, Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac proudly said:

“The most sought-after American-owned and operated grocery store is finally coming to Woodbridge after we beat out all of our neighboring towns that have been competing to attract it. Yes, we are talking about Trader Joe’s.”

Get some ice for that burn, neighboring towns.

For the uninitiated, if you’ve never tried Trader Joe’s and you’re too far from Woodbridge, there are some nearby locations.

Here’s where there are some other locations in our state.

Brick

Bridgewater

Cherry Hill

Clifton

Denville

Edgewater

Florham Park

Freehold

Hoboken

Iselin

Marlto

Middletown Township

Millburn

North Brunswick

Paramus

Princeton

Shrewsbury

Wayne

Westfield

Westwood