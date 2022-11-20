Toxic habit some in NJ must stop when gathering for Thanksgiving

It's hard to believe, but the holidays have now arrived in New Jersey. After we get through Thanksgiving, it becomes a mad dash to the New Year. And as we get older, it does seem to go faster and faster every year.

As those years go by, so does our knowledge of everyday life. How we view the world now might've been quite different only five or ten years ago. Heck, even one year could make a huge difference.

And every year when Thanksgiving comes around, we like to share some of our thoughts with those we don't really see throughout the remainder of the year. Those topics can range widely, but we share them nevertheless.

For those with kids, we often can't help but talk about them. And when those kids are gathered for Thanksgiving, there's always that relative who has to comment on how big they're getting. It's just a universal thing to do.

Giants Barkley Football AP loading...

And then there are those of us who need to watch football. Regardless of whose playing, the TV goes on, and those games air one after another.

Or if it's not football, there are always other traditions families may prefer to have on TV. There's always the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, as well as those special holiday movies.

Of course, there's always one common thread tied to all of these activities. And it's one we enjoy before we even gather at the Thanksgiving table.

That platter of food on the coffee table is a must. As we wait for that big meal to be ready, we can't help but snack while catching up with one another.

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

It's a tradition for many of us, and one we should always keep alive. In fact, Thanksgiving in general is a great time for friends and family to catch up and remain close to one another.

However, there is something that can be toxic at the Thanksgiving table. Now yes, there's always that one relative who has to cause friction with everyone, that's expected. But some topics are better off left at the door.

Especially after everything we've dealt with over the past few years, one of those topics that should probably be avoided is heavy far-leaning politics. It's the last thing we should be arguing about while trying to gather peacefully at the same time.

Dave Huss, Getty Images Dave Huss, Getty Images loading...

In fact, politics have gotten so ugly as of late that it actually does tear some families apart, and it's a shame. It's one of those topics that just cause our blood to boil, and nobody seems to know how to keep it civil.

Another problem with politics is giving the other person a chance to express their viewpoint, or even giving them the courtesy to at least try to understand where they're coming from. It's the mindset of me always being right, and you always being wrong.

anyaberkut anyaberkut loading...

For those that can remain civil about it and properly share each other's thoughts, then it may not be so bad. Unfortunately, being bitter and angry tends to be the default which of course is what makes talking politics toxic in the first place.

To be fair, not all family members may engage like this, but enough do. Especially when it comes to generational differences. It's often better just to avoid the toxicity of politics altogether and enjoy those classic Thanksgiving movies instead.

Charlie Brown Gets Politics? YouTube loading...

Yes, heavy far-leaning politics is one of those toxic topics, but it's not the only one.

There are also those personal topics that can ruin Thanksgiving dinner for everyone. Just don't talk about it, and please kick the habit of trying to always be right or one-up your friends and family.

All this does is make things awkward, uncomfortable, and heated during conversations. Instead of that, let's all try to be kind to one another and leave that toxic baggage at the door.

Once the end of that day arrives, we should all be feeling full and happy.

AlexRaths AlexRaths loading...

The Most Bizarre Thanksgiving Side Dishes