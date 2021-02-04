Tour Joe Pesci’s hilariously over-the-top Lavallette mansion
Academy award winner and New Jersey Hall of Famer Joe Pesci is one of the treasures of the Garden State.
The 77-year-old Newark native has been in at least 37 feature films over his career. With that kind of success comes the perks.
For example, a mansion on the water in Lavallette priced at $6.5 million.
Pesci built this house in 1990 and from the looks of it, he hasn't updated it since . The property has been on the market for a very long time.
Come take a journey back in time to see what early '90s luxury looked like with a twist of Jersey.