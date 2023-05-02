Top rated NJ farmers market will kick off the 2023 season this weekend

It’s always great to support local vendors, and what better way to do it than at a farmers’ market? Especially now that the weather is getting warmer.

The award-winning West Windsor Farmers’ Market is kicking off their 20th market season this Saturday, May 6.

From then until Thanksgiving, the market will be open every Saturday (rain or shine) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Its location is the Lower Vaughn Lot at the Princeton Junction Train Station. Use the entrance at 877 Alexander Road.

Last year, they were named the No. 1 farmers’ market in New Jersey, and No. 4 in the nation.

According to the market’s manager:

There's really something for everyone to enjoy at the market - whether sitting and enjoying the music with a cup of coffee and a pastry, or dropping your knives off for sharpening while you run to get your weekly seasonal produce.

Fun fact - all our farms and vendors are from NJ with the exception of one mushroom grower from Kennett Square - they've been with us so long, they're grandfathered in! Our mission is to support New Jersey farmers and connect the community to the folks who grow, raise and produce their food - and that we do.

It's sure to be a good time. How could you say "no" to local produce like this?

What kind of local businesses attend the market? Take a look at the vendors you can expect:

Farms:

Beechtree Farm

Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse (attends 2nd & 4th Saturdays)

Cherry Grove Farm

Chia-Sin Farm

Davidson Exotic Mushrooms

Gorgeous Goat Creamery

Griggstown Farm

Hopewell Valley Vineyards (begins 5/13)

Jeff's Organic Produce -

Jersey Girl Cheese

Krowicki Farm

Moonshot Farm

Morganics Family Farm

North Slope Farm

Snapping Turtle Farm

Terhune Orchards (begins 5/13)

Two River Gourmet Mushrooms

WoodsEdge Farm

Producers/Non-Farm Vendors:

Azuca Patisserie (attends 1st & 3rd Saturdays)

Barking Good Bakery

Bebe's All Natural

Bread & Culture

Butter Lust

Cap-Sai-Cin

Catalina Empanadas

Contemplate Kitchen (attends 1st & 3rd Saturdays)

Dr. Pickle

Frank's Pickled Peppers (attends 1st & 3rd Saturdays)

Helpful Foodie

Jams by Kim (attends 2nd & 4th Saturdays)

Jammin' Crepes food truck

Kelly Girl Desserts & Pastries (attends 2nd & 4th Saturdays)

Krakus Deli -

Lisa's Mandelbites (attends 3rd Saturdays)

Little Star Foods

Local 130 Seafood

LoRe Pasta

Mishti Chocolates

Nice and Sharp

One CompostCan

One Up One Down Coffee

Pineapple Pink

Sugar Street Bakehouse (attends 2nd & 4th Saturdays)

Tea-For-All

Terra Momo Bread Co

Tico's Juice Truck

ZeraLeaf

And while you're there say "hi" to one of our faithful listeners, Cast Iron Kyle, he can show off his cast iron restorations.

In addition to the various vendors, there will be music from Ed Goldberg & the Odessa Klezmer Band.

Be sure to take some time this summer to check it out even if you can't get there this weekend to support our NJ businesses!

Check out West Windsor Farmers' Market's website here.

A simple summer salad - Jersey style!

