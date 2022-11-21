TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier.

In fact, the total is nearly as much as was reported through November of 2021, putting casinos and tracks nearly one month ahead of last year’s pace.

Less than 55% of that revenue, a little over $2.35 billion, was recorded the old-fashioned way – in person at the nine Atlantic City casinos. The casino win included $1.73 billion on slot machines, accounting for almost 75%, and $622 on million on table games.

About 32% of the gaming revenue, $1.37 billion, reflects what casinos have won through internet gaming. And revenue from sports wagering, almost $595 million, accounts for the other 14%, both at the casinos’ sportsbooks and through their online partners or ‘skins.’

Where do we gamble all that money? Here’s a countdown of New Jersey’s casinos by total gaming revenue for 2022, through October:

Bally's Atlantic City

Bally’s $166,459,164

Casino Win: $132,912,201

Internet Gaming Win: $31,752,160

Sports Wagering Revenue: $1,794,803

Harrah's $216,996,282

Harrah’s $216,996,282

Casino Win: $216,591,454

Sports Wagering Revenue: $404,828

Caesars/Caesars Interactive NJ $300,235,493

Caesars/Caesars Interactive NJ $300,235,493

Casino Win: $199,700,295

Internet Gaming Win: $96,232,825

Sports Wagering Revenue: $4,302,373

Tropicana $309,747,393

Tropicana $309,747,393

Casino Win: $211,352,804

Internet Gaming Win: $75,170,979

Sports Wagering Revenue: $23,223,610

Ocean Casino $321,183,677

Ocean Casino $321,183,677

Casino Win: $296,350,707

Internet Gaming Win: $22,898,850

Sports Wagering Revenue: $1,934,120

Golden Nugget $484,049,999

Golden Nugget $484,049,999

Casino Win: $126,623,140

Internet Gaming Win: $356,235,556

Sports Wagering Revenue: $1,191,303

Hard Rock $491,546,637

Hard Rock $491,546,637

Casino Win: $419,427,166

Internet Gaming Win: $58,973,068

Sports Wagering Revenue: $13,146,403

Resorts/Resorts Digital $575,105,347

Resorts/Resorts Digital $575,105,347

Casino Win: $143,577,131

Internet Gaming Win: $315,536,737

Sports Wagering Revenue: $115,991,479

Borgata $1,082,971,248

Borgata $1,082,971,248

Casino Win: $608,921,740

Internet Gaming Win: $408,280,760

Sports Wagering Revenue: $65,768,748

Sports wagering at racetracks

Sports wagering at racetracks

Sports betting through the state’s horse tracks has amounted to around $367 million.

Most of that has been at the Meadowlands Racetrack – and roughly 90% of that has been through online wagers, where the track partners with FanDuel. The Meadowlands has netted more than half the Atlantic City casinos through the first 10 months of 2022.

Meadowlands $329,974,166

Freehold Raceway $19,894,436

Monmouth Park $17,200,300

