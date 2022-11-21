These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier.
In fact, the total is nearly as much as was reported through November of 2021, putting casinos and tracks nearly one month ahead of last year’s pace.
Less than 55% of that revenue, a little over $2.35 billion, was recorded the old-fashioned way – in person at the nine Atlantic City casinos. The casino win included $1.73 billion on slot machines, accounting for almost 75%, and $622 on million on table games.
About 32% of the gaming revenue, $1.37 billion, reflects what casinos have won through internet gaming. And revenue from sports wagering, almost $595 million, accounts for the other 14%, both at the casinos’ sportsbooks and through their online partners or ‘skins.’
Where do we gamble all that money? Here’s a countdown of New Jersey’s casinos by total gaming revenue for 2022, through October:
Bally’s $166,459,164
Casino Win: $132,912,201
Internet Gaming Win: $31,752,160
Sports Wagering Revenue: $1,794,803
Harrah’s $216,996,282
Casino Win: $216,591,454
Sports Wagering Revenue: $404,828
Caesars/Caesars Interactive NJ $300,235,493
Casino Win: $199,700,295
Internet Gaming Win: $96,232,825
Sports Wagering Revenue: $4,302,373
Tropicana $309,747,393
Casino Win: $211,352,804
Internet Gaming Win: $75,170,979
Sports Wagering Revenue: $23,223,610
Ocean Casino $321,183,677
Casino Win: $296,350,707
Internet Gaming Win: $22,898,850
Sports Wagering Revenue: $1,934,120
Golden Nugget $484,049,999
Casino Win: $126,623,140
Internet Gaming Win: $356,235,556
Sports Wagering Revenue: $1,191,303
Hard Rock $491,546,637
Casino Win: $419,427,166
Internet Gaming Win: $58,973,068
Sports Wagering Revenue: $13,146,403
Resorts/Resorts Digital $575,105,347
Casino Win: $143,577,131
Internet Gaming Win: $315,536,737
Sports Wagering Revenue: $115,991,479
Borgata $1,082,971,248
Casino Win: $608,921,740
Internet Gaming Win: $408,280,760
Sports Wagering Revenue: $65,768,748
Sports wagering at racetracks
Sports betting through the state’s horse tracks has amounted to around $367 million.
Most of that has been at the Meadowlands Racetrack – and roughly 90% of that has been through online wagers, where the track partners with FanDuel. The Meadowlands has netted more than half the Atlantic City casinos through the first 10 months of 2022.
Meadowlands $329,974,166
Freehold Raceway $19,894,436
Monmouth Park $17,200,300
Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com
