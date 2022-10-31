Top NJ election official: Beware text messages trying to trick you

TRENTON – New Jersey’s top election official says some voters in the state have gotten text messages with misinformation about their voter registration and polling places.

Secretary of State Tahesha Way said the messages appear to have been sent by an organization called Voting Futures.

She said they convey inaccurate voter registration information and direct the recipients to incorrect polling locations.

“Voters should know that your state and county election officials are the best source for trusted, verified information about our elections,” Way said. “Voters can check their voter registration, find their polling location, and more at vote.nj.gov. We strongly caution voters against relying upon unverified sources when making a plan to vote.”

Similar warnings about inaccurate voting information in texts sent by Voting Futures have been voiced recently by officials in Kansas and Oregon.

And voters in Chicago received similar unwanted texts, some of them erroneous, ahead of the June primary in Illinois.

Way said that if voters need assistance or have any questions, their local, county, and state election officials are available to help.

Voters can reach out to their county clerk, county board of elections or county superintendent of elections, or they call the state’s voter information/protection hotline at 1-877-NJVOTER, or 1-877-658-6837.

