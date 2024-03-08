Top NJ education official rules on bad call by ref in semifinal

🏀 The state education commissioner reviewed the case and issued a ruling

🏀 The NJSIAA said referee decisions are not subject to review

🏀 An attorney for Manasquan said that the NJSIAA has used video in the past

It's "game on" for Saturday's Division 2 boys basketball game between Camden and Newark Arts High School as the acting education commissioner essentially upheld the NJSIAA's ruling.

A Superior Court judge in Ocean County ruled Thursday afternoon that it is not up to the courts to decide whether Saturday’s championship game between Camden and Arts High School of Newark should be paused because of a bad call by referees that gave Camden a win over Manasquan on Tuesday.

As a result, attorney Gerald Clark and Board of Education attorney Michael Gross turned to acting Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer for a delay.

"Upon careful consideration of this matter and granting every inference to Manasquan for purposes of this proceeding, the Commissioner is unable to grant the relief requested," Acting Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer said Friday.

The NJSIAA admitted the call was wrong to disallow a buzzer-beater at the end game but also said that its rules do not allow the use of audio or video to reverse a call.

"The Commissioner cannot find that the officials’ decision regarding the basket was anything other than a judgment call, and the NJSIAA rules clearly state that once an official has made a judgment call, no appeals will be honored. Even if the officials’ decision was not correct, under the clear and explicit bylaws of the NJSIAA, it is not reviewable," Dehmer said.

Manasquan coach Andrew Bilodeau pleads his case with one of the officials following the final decision. Manasquan coach Andrew Bilodeau pleads his case with one of the officials following the final decision. (Photo by Ray Rich Photography) loading...

One more chance for Manasquan

Clark and Gross filed an appeal Friday afternoon in hopes a Superior Court judge would order a delay. The filing said the "travesty" of the incorrect call would continue to cause immense heartbreak to the players, coaches, fans and much of the community.

The filing blamed Camden's coach and on-site NJSIAA representative Derrick Sellers for "cajoling" the refs back onto the court where one "improperly overturned the referee who got the call correct."

Clark told New Jersey 101.5 that the NJSIAA's position they cannot use video is wrong.

"They use it frequently to exact discipline and punishment to players and coaches, and their own rules specifically provide for it in this very state tournament situation. The only waste of taxpayer money here is NJSIAA's inexplicable refusal to voluntarily do the right thing and send the right message to the kids," Clark said.

Response by Camden

Camden High School fans are getting ready for the trip to the game at Rutgers at noon on Saturday.

“While we understand the frustration and disappointment surrounding this incident, it's important to clarify that Camden City School District had no influence or say in the outcome of the game or the decision made by the NJSIAA officials. We look forward to supporting our Panthers basketball team at Saturday's championship game," Camden school district spokeswoman Sheena Yera said in a statement.

