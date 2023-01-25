Top New Jersey News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Wintery weather arrives

Some snow, but mostly rain. It will be a very stormy day

⬛ Slavery reparation payments - NJ and DC now considering

NJ state lawmakers and Congress are both looking at bills that would study slavery and determine amount of reparation payments.

⬛ Breakup of Ticketmaster and Live Nation urged during U.S. hearing

Industry observers say major venues fear they'd lose out on Live Nation shows by using platforms besides Ticketmaster for their ticket sales.

⬛ Jersey City, NJ councilwoman pleads guilty to viral hit-and-run

Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise for the first time on Tuesday publicly apologized to cyclist Andrew Black for a hit-and-run in July 2022 after a guilty plea.

⬛ Covid Exposure, Concern Increases

But few have gotten new bivalent booster.

