Cakes are often the center of attention at any celebration.

Birthday, wedding, retirement, graduation, is it really a party without one?

Where is the best cake in New Jersey?

So you may be wondering where to find the best of the best slices of cake, especially when there are so many bakeries and cake shops in New Jersey.

How many? According to rentechdigital.com, there are 3,831.

Can this be right?

They say 1,793 of them are single-owner operations. This feels impossible. I’m sweating right now at the thought of having to figure out the very best from this many.

TastingTable.com says they’ve done it, not only for New Jersey but for every state.

They based it on awards given to the establishments as well as online reviews by locals and tourists alike. At all of the businesses featured, you should be able to purchase a slice of cake or a small version of cake, such as a petite gâteau.

The best slice of cake in the entire state of New Jersey can be found at Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery.

You’ll find them at 10 Franklin Place in Rutherford. Here’s their website to salivate over.

Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery

What did TastingTable.com say about them?

Rutherford's Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery boasts small-town, homemade vibes and sells stunningly decorated whole cakes in addition to slices.

This bakery is particularly well known for its citrus olive oil cake. With a citrus-vanilla glaze that nails the delicate balance between tart and sweet, this cake is guaranteed to brighten up your day.

Feel free to make the drive there without anything to celebrate. It will be our little secret.

