Being forced to stay home with your spouse or significant other, coupled with a possible condom shortage, may find you in need of a baby name in the not so near future. Babycenter.com comes to the rescue with the most popular names of 2020.

So far the top baby names for boys are:

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Elijah

4. Oliver

5. Lucas

For girls it's:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Mia

