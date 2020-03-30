Jersey could see condom shortage as coronavirus halts production

It's possible that the toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortage we're seeing now at the stores could turn into a home pregnancy test shortage in the coming months. According to the Guardian, a global shortage of condoms is looming after a coronavirus lockdown has forced the world's biggest producer to shut down production.

Malaysia’s Karex Bhd, which makes one in every five condoms globally and is marketed in the US by Durex, has not produced a single condom in its three Malaysian factories for more than a week because of a government-imposed lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The company was given permission to restart production on Friday, but with only 50% of its workforce, under a special exemption for critical industries.

So what's a couple to do? The New York City Health Department says, "You are your best partner" and you may have to be until the lockdown ends and production resumes.

