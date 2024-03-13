These old-school names in NJ are quickly going away

Trends with baby names change over time. What was once popular 50 years ago may be unheard of today.

For example, trends for baby names today are... well... trendy. In other words, they tend to be more unique and different than ever before.

Not all names, but enough. However, it's likely names like that might not catch on in the long run and may lose popularity faster than other, more common types of names.

Now, just because a name is losing popularity doesn't mean it's not common in New Jersey. In fact, the number one boy's name that has fallen out of style is actually one of the most common still in The Garden State.

As for the number one girl's name? That one you don't hear of much anymore... at least in New Jersey you don't.

Here's a look at the top 50 names from the baby-boomer era that have completely fallen out of style. As you go through the list, try to think about how many of them you still hear around The Garden State.

Bob still has it in NJ

Although Bob is an old-fashioned name, it's kind of surprising to see it as the number two name that went out of style, and number one as a boy's name.

The name Bob is still very common throughout the Garden State, even among those on the younger side. Perhaps Bob will make a comeback in the near future?

Time will eventually tell. Lillian is an old-fashioned name that's been making a comeback so you never know.

SEE ALSO: New baby name took top spot in 2023, plus prediction for NJ

Names on their way out

Speaking of trends, here are some names that are still more popular than the above, but are losing popularity in general.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.