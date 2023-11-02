New baby name takes top spot for 2023, plus prediction for NJ

Earlier this year, Big Joe Henry shared with you what the top baby names were for New Jersey in 2023. That report goes back to August of this year.

However, there have been some changes to the list as the year has progressed. Most notably, one of the names at the top of the list is no longer king.

No longer king, because it's the boy's name that has changed nationally. Before we look at what's changed, let's first look at what the most popular names were from 2022.

On the national front, most of the top names have been constant over the years. Trends, however, do change, and that's what we're looking at now starting to happen across the country.

Canva Canva loading...

In 2022, the top baby name for boys was Liam. Although Liam still remains popular, it got bumped from its number-one status as trends continue to shift in 2023.

In 2022, the top baby name for girls was Olivia. Olivia has been a strong hold in the number one position having held that spot since 2021.

And that remains the case for Olivia in 2023. After 10 months into the year, Olivia remains at the top for girls.

As for boys, Liam dropped to the number two spot, with Noah claiming the top position for 2023. With the year almost out, Liam and Olivia are looking like they'll remain number one in each category.

Tired Parents Cuddling Twin Baby Daughters In Nursery monkeybusinessimages loading...

As for New Jersey? Not much has changed over the past couple of months. Although, things could still change before the year is out.

Click here to see the current trend for top baby names in New Jersey for 2023. As for 2024? Well, a new and interesting trend seems to be rising in popularity.

Weather Inspired Baby Names Expected To Soar in 2024 Younger parents are being drawn to atmospheric-related names when it comes to naming their children. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.