Oops! 10% of parents regret the baby names they chose

Does anyone really have absolutely NO problem with their name?

Whether you just don’t think it suits you, you think it’s too weird or alternatively you think it’s too common… everyone has thoughts on their name.

But one thing your parents may be hiding from you is that they also aren’t fond of the name that they themselves chose.

Pregnant woman trying to choose a name for her baby AND-ONE loading...

According to a report by BabyCenter, nearly one in ten parents say that they wish they had chosen a different name for their child.

There are several reasons why parents regret their name choice. The most common in order are:

‍🍼 A short and sweet nickname can have more staying power: 20% prefer their child's nickname to their legal name.

My grandma was wise in getting around this - she named my mom “Kathy.” Not Katherine. Not Kathleen. She knew she would call her daughter “Kathy” so she cut to the chase.

Toy blocks spelling out "BABY NAMES" brackish_nz loading...

‍🍼 Criticism and mockery: 15% of parents say they had people critique or mock their child's name.

I wonder if my parents could see into the future to know about the Kardashian/ Jenner family they would have avoided naming their daughters Kylie and Kendall.

‍🍼 Middle names are a trendy way to give children fun names: 15% of parents say that they prefer their child's middle name to their first name.

Here I am stuck with “Nicole.”

New Jersey baby names Canva loading...

‍🍼 English nicknames and alternates are more popular: 11% say they use an English name more often than a culturally distinct legal name.

‍🍼 Mismatch between the name and the personality: 10% say the name just doesn't suit their child's real life attitude and mannerisms.

To that I ask: what are the mannerisms of a “Braydon?”

Canva Canva loading...

Typically parents start to feel regret over their baby’s name within the first year.

BabyCenter says that if you like your baby's name at their first birthday, you're probably in the clear. 15% of moms say they experience some name regret in the first month, and 21% report feeling that way at some point during the first year.

Canva Canva loading...

That said, if parents are planning on changing the name legally, they should try to do it sooner rather than later, as babies start to learn their names when they're about sox or seven months old.

Canva Canva loading...

If these parents think their choices of baby names are so bad, imagine how you’d feel if your baby’s name became illegal?

That’s the case for the parents who named their children with the following names. This has to be the ultimate in name shaming.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.