Crazy banned NJ baby names you might not have known
Having a baby can be one of the most joyous events of your lifetime. Especially when you're expecting that first one.
It literally changes your life forever, and most parents-to-be do whatever it takes to get ready for when their little bundle of joy arrives in the world. Having a baby is truly magical.
Now, can you really prepare for what's to come? In some ways yes. In other ways, no. Let's first start with yes.
Getting all the necessary items for a baby such as a crib, toys, diapers, and other necessities is certainly within your control. And those are all items family, friends, experts, and even books could help you with.
As for the no's? Well, that's just how you're going to get from one day to the next. Or, possibly worry about how you're going to pay for the unexpected in the moment.
It's also being able to get your baby to rest, so you can get some rest. There are so many variables there that it's easy to get overwhelmed.
But I can tell you from experience that you'll figure it out. Somehow, some way, you will make it work, even when things seem impossible.
As for a name? This one can be both easy and hard. Some people know right away what name they want, whereas others wouldn't know where to begin.
Remember, whatever you decide here will be with your child for the rest of their lives. Some families like to stick with tradition and name their son or daughter after a family member.
Others might want to give them a very unique and different name. Both options, of course, are perfectly acceptable.
But then, there are those names that are so offensive, that they're downright illegal. Yes, you can actually get in trouble if you name your child after someone or something that is frowned upon.
Here's a look at some of those names that are banned not only in New Jersey but pretty much anywhere.
BANNED BABY NAMES
Not illegal, but out of style
Now that you know what names you must absolutely avoid (some for obvious reasons), what about the names that are just not popular anymore? Names that, although legal, almost no one names their kids today.
NEXT: These old-school names in NJ are quickly going away
