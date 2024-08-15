NJ is loving this website that guesses your name

While anyone can be named anything, there are certain trends. Certain likelihoods.

For example, if you hear the name Agnes, you’re probably going to assume it’s an elderly person for good reason. Names rise and fall in popularity over time. Well using that theory and a deep database there is a website I stumbled upon that guesses people’s first names based on very little information.

We tried an on-air experiment and the phone lines practically burned down with folks wanting to see if this website could accurately guess their first name. Most of the time it did. Here’s how it works.

You first select your gender, male or female. Next, you tell it the decade in which you were born. Then you input just the first letter of your first name. It instantly will guess your most likely name with follow-up guesses of decreasing likelihood.

We tried this with our co-worker Kyle Clark. Male, born in the 90s, first letter K.

It nailed it. First guess. We were pretty impressed.

We tried it with Rick Rickman from the newsroom. Male, also born in the 90s, first letter R. After guessing Ryan and Robert the third guess was a hit. Richard.

Isolated Name Tag Darak77/Thinkstock loading...

Most callers' names were gotten within three guesses as well. When we were done I received an email demanding to know the website. I had family and friends texting me asking for the url. It seems everyone wants to either stump the site or see just how popular their name is.

I figured sharing it here is the easiest way to go. So, if you want to challenge this name-guessing website, here is the link. But if you’re Elon Musk’s kid, good luck to you.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

