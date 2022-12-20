Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ

It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course.

I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me.

So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores.

Hayley Kim Design via Unsplash Hayley Kim Design via Unsplash loading...

Again, as I will do throughout the week, the salons are broken down by region. The real four New Jersey regions: North, South, Central, and the Shore.

Please consider visiting one of these great small businesses or consider a gift certificate for a friend, family member, or colleague at work. You'll be lashing through the snow in no time!

Central Jersey

The Lash Lounge in Princeton

North Jersey

Lash Me Lily in Woodland Park

Shore Area

Queen Bee Beauty in Toms River

South Jersey

Blondies' Beauty Bar in Hammonton

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

