Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ
It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course.
I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me.
So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores.
Again, as I will do throughout the week, the salons are broken down by region. The real four New Jersey regions: North, South, Central, and the Shore.
Please consider visiting one of these great small businesses or consider a gift certificate for a friend, family member, or colleague at work. You'll be lashing through the snow in no time!
Central Jersey
The Lash Lounge in Princeton
North Jersey
Lash Me Lily in Woodland Park
Shore Area
Queen Bee Beauty in Toms River
South Jersey
Blondies' Beauty Bar in Hammonton
