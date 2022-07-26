Like you, I've spent countless hours on New Jersey roadways.

Stuck in traffic, traveling hours from one end of the state to the other, trying to beat the rush to go down the shore. All of it.

And I've observed a few things in my travels.

NJ drivers are more than aggressive, many simply seem to ignore the fact that there are other drivers on the road.

There are a few things that I see on almost a daily basis as I have been on the road just about every night for the past two months with our Common Sense Town Hall Tour.

Bill Spadea at the Town and Country Inn in Keyport Bill Spadea at the Town and Country Inn in Keyport loading...

I've seen it all and I know you have, too.

Here are the top 4 things NJ drivers need to stop doing:

Passing a car in the right lane on the right shoulder.

This happened to me on Route 206 South. And the guy who passed me on the right, and went into the shoulder to dop it, got stuck at the next light with me behind him.

Cutting in front of the tractor-trailer approaching a traffic light or exit ramp.

The truck may need a quarter mile or more to stop, when you cut them off, you are reducing the available road.

Reaching to grab your phone on the passenger side floor.

Even though my phone is somewhat secure in the cup holder phone stand, I have occasionally knocked it out sending it sailing to the passenger side floor. I have seen people reaching over as they are flying down the highway and whether it's a phone or a snack that dropped, they "disappear" from the driver's side. Please just pull over!

Eating a fast-food burger or a cheesesteak.

Basically, anything that might drip condiments or grease onto your lap should be a no-go in the car. First of all, junk food on the go is about the worst thing you can do for your health.

Secondly, if you spill on your suit before the meeting, you will look ridiculous. Worse, if you drop the sandwich you may swerve and you really don't want the greasy burger to be your last meal do you?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

