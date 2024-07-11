Top 20 pizza joints in NJ that only locals know about

Google Maps / Canva

We all know the famous pizza places in New Jersey. Some have been picked by national publications as the best or in the top 10 of some lists.

But here in New Jersey, we are so fortunate to have a ton of pizza shops and some towns offer a huge choice. When my daughter lived in Texas she was shocked that if her friends ordered pizza it was usually from one of the national chains.

There weren't many local choices and they trusted the big names more. Wow...what a shame.

Google Maps
We asked our listeners to tell us about the lesser-known pizza joints we may have never heard of. There was no shortage of offerings and here they are in no particular order.

The Pizza Pub - Randolph

Google Maps
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings - Mt. Laurel 

Google Maps
Nonno Sal's - Hamilton Square

Google Maps
Rizzo's Pizza - Ocean Twp. 

Google Maps
Manville Pizza - Manville

Google Maps

Santino's Pizza - Sayreville

Google Maps
Big John's Pizza - Bridgeton

Google Maps
Pulcinella - Parlin

Google Maps
Red Star - Vincentown

Google Maps
Nola's Osteria & Pizza - Garwood

Google Maps
Joe's Original - Berlin

Google Maps
Romeo's - Plainsboro

Google Maps
Three Guys From Italy - Kenilworth

Google Maps
Tiga's Artisan Pizza - Medford

Google Maps
Special Pizza City - Ewing

Google Maps
Jobstown Pizza - Jobstown

Google Maps
Riccardo's Pizza - Browns Mills

Google Maps
Johnny's Pies - Medford

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
Réservoir Tavern (bar pie) - Boonton

Google Maps
Jo Jo's Tavern (bar pie) - Hamilton

Google Maps
