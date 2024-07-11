Top 20 pizza joints in NJ that only locals know about
We all know the famous pizza places in New Jersey. Some have been picked by national publications as the best or in the top 10 of some lists.
But here in New Jersey, we are so fortunate to have a ton of pizza shops and some towns offer a huge choice. When my daughter lived in Texas she was shocked that if her friends ordered pizza it was usually from one of the national chains.
There weren't many local choices and they trusted the big names more. Wow...what a shame.
We asked our listeners to tell us about the lesser-known pizza joints we may have never heard of. There was no shortage of offerings and here they are in no particular order.
The Pizza Pub - Randolph
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings - Mt. Laurel
Nonno Sal's - Hamilton Square
Rizzo's Pizza - Ocean Twp.
Manville Pizza - Manville
Big John's Pizza - Bridgeton
Pulcinella - Parlin
Red Star - Vincentown
Nola's Osteria & Pizza - Garwood
Joe's Original - Berlin
Romeo's - Plainsboro
Three Guys From Italy - Kenilworth
Tiga's Artisan Pizza - Medford
Special Pizza City - Ewing
Jobstown Pizza - Jobstown
Riccardo's Pizza - Browns Mills
Johnny's Pies - Medford
Réservoir Tavern (bar pie) - Boonton
Jo Jo's Tavern (bar pie) - Hamilton
