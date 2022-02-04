Top 10 family restaurants in New Jersey

With my various roles in business and politics, I travel up and down the state of New Jersey most weeks including two or three meetings around dinner time. There are a few go-to places for me to enjoy a nice meal with family and friends or break bread with investors and stakeholders.

Close to home, I love Vidalia, Leonardos, and Tiger's Tale.

In North Jersey, Fiorino in Summit and Bistro Seven Three in Bernardsville are excellent.

In South Jersey, I have a new go-to! Graziano's in Chesilhurst.

It's a small family-run business in Camden County and the food is over-the-top.

We heard from callers about their favorite go-to. I'm hoping to get to each of them over the course of this year. What's your go-to? Send a chat on the New Jersey 101.5 app.

Jozanna's in Middlesex

Cuzin's in Marlboro

Burger 25 in Toms River

Four Seasons Diner in Toms River

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey