Tons of July 4th weekend activities all over Middlesex County

July 4th weekend is always such a fun celebration in New Jersey. Parties, barbecues, long beach days, etc. But do we really remember what we’re celebrating?

On July 4, 1778, George Washington and the Continental Army celebrated

Independence Day on the banks of the Raritan River with cannon fire, a musket salute, and a double allowance of rum for the troops.

You can learn more about that special day and enjoy a reenactment of the historic celebration at East Jersey Old Town Village. Enjoy historical interpreters, children's crafts, an appearance by George Washington. There’ll be food, music and more!

Middlesex County is definitely the place to be this July 4 weekend because there are so many activities and celebrations there.

For even more holiday fun, check out some of these other local celebrations.

July 1 from 4 - 9 pm is The Sayreville Independence Day Celebration at Kennedy Park.

July 2 at 5 pm you can see the Highland Park Fireworks in Donaldson Park. Festivities start at 6 pm and the fireworks display begins at 9:20 pm (Rain date July 3rd.)

On July 3 from 4 - 10 pm there’ll be July 4th Fireworks at

Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge.

July 3 from 3 - 9 pm is the Perth Amboy Festival and Fireworks Spectacular along Sadowski Parkway. The fireworks display begins at 9:20 pm (Rain date July 5.)

The Raritan Bay Waterfront Park Independence Day Celebration takes place on 7/4 from 11:00 am - 5:15 pm at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Rd., Piscataway. The fireworks display begins at 9:20 pm

Spotswood and Helmetta July 4th Celebration and Fireworks. Fireworks start at dusk.

Reenactment of the Third Reading of the Declaration of Independence at Christ Church Episcopal in New Brunswick takes place on July 4 from 10 am - 10 pm

Milltown 4th of July Parade & Fireworks at Washington Crossing Historic Park is jam-packed with activities! The day's activities include a fishing derby, a 5K run, and a parade that kicks off at 10 am at the corner of Van Liew Avenue and Main Street.

A duck race will be held at the Main Street bridge and live music at 7:15 pm

The Grand finale Fireworks, will begin at 9:30 pm at Bradford Park.

On Tuesday, July 4th at 2 pm there will be a Reading of the Declaration of Independence and the Liberty Bell Ringing. The ceremony, Fife & Drums, and Colonial Cannon at the Perth Amboy City Hall Circle.

On July 4 from 3 - 10 pm see the Edison Township July 4 Fireworks at Papaianni Park.

July 4 at 5 pm is Piscataway's Independence Day event and

Fireworks Show at the Piscataway High School Stadium. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. (Rain date July 5th)

On July 4 at 6 pm you can see the Fireworks Spectacular at the Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. (Rain date July 5th.)

