Tonight’s election: Close or landslide? Spadea predicts

Here's my conservative projections for tonight's race.

I have a scenario that the race is very close with the presidency coming down to Georgia. Check out my map here, which leaves Georgia undecided and the state that will determine the winner.

My other thought is that former President Trump could run the table with some of the really close races (based on polling) because of the hidden Trump vote that results from voters not being honest with pollsters.

My best estimate if Trump is going to have a bigger win he'll hit 291 electoral votes by winning Georgia, Arizona AND Nevada. Guess we're gonna find out of the pitch on "no tax on tips" resonated with services workers, which dominate the landscape in the Western gambling mecca.

Spadea's prediction Spadea's prediction loading...

Although we may not have a winner declared by tomorrow, I'll have a full update on where we stand on Wednesday morning.

On a side note, Eric Scott and I have our traditional bet in place on turnout: I bet the over and he bet the under with the total benchmark set at 68.3%

