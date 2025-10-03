🚨Road rage in Toms River escalated when a driver allegedly fired a gun

TOMS RIVER — An argument in a store parking lot led to a road rage incident on Saturday night. Police say the driver will be charged.

Toms River police said Erica Dinicola and Vincent Pecorella, both of Toms River, got into an argument about p.m. with a man in the parking lot of Spirits Unlimited on Route 37.

When the argument ended, Dinicola and Pecorella drove away and were followed by the man, later identified as Jarod Boturla, 26, of Berkeley.

Map shows Spirits Unlimited and CVS on Route 37 east in Toms River

Gun fired during Route 37 road rage incident

When they came to a red light, Bortula pulled up beside Dinicola and Pecorella and picked up the argument. As Bortula pulled away in his pickup, he pointed what looked like a black firearm at Dinicola and Pecorella and fired a single shot, officials said.

The couple found a small, round indentation on the driver's door and met the police in the parking lot of a CVS.

Police were able to identify Boturla as the driver and said charges are pending.