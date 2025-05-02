🔵NJ cop allegedly used baton in home break-in

🔵 She is accused of shoving two victims

🔵 Verbal threats of burning the house down, police say

A Toms River police officer who is accused of using a baton to smash her ex’s front door and then threaten two people has been released from jail as she faces criminal charges.

Rebecca Sayegh was off-duty when Berkeley Township Police responded to a residential disturbance late April 25 at a home on Evernham Avenue.

She is accused of doing about $2,500 in damages — by smashing the door and scratching the hood of a car parked in the driveway outside.

Sayegh allegedly began pushing and shoving the two people inside, who tried to hold her back as she smashed some items and knocked photos off the walls, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed with the court.

As she struggled with officers trying to remove her from the home, Sayegh threatened to burn the house down “next,” the affidavit said.

At a hearing on Friday, a judge ordered that Sayegh be released.

Prosecutors had requested she remain in police custody as the case proceeds.

Her defense attorney released a written statement that said Sayegh understands the "significance" of the case.

“She has been a member of the Toms River Police Department and proudly served her community for almost nine years. She is taking all of the appropriate steps to properly address the matter at hand and will remain cooperative throughout the pending legal proceedings,” attorney Terrance Turnbach said in the statement sent to NJ.com.

The same report said that Sayegh was suspended with pay, following her arrest.

Read More: AC cop accused of raping woman in patrol car

Toms River cop accused of smashing door threatening ex in Ocean County (Google Maps) Toms River cop accused of smashing door threatening ex in Ocean County (Google Maps) loading...

Officer sued over workplace sexual harassment

Sayegh began working for Toms River police as a patrol officer in 2016, Asbury Park Press reported.

In October 2024, Sayegh filed a discrimination lawsuit that accused a now retired police captain of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit said that the harassment included a traumatic incident after a charitable golf outing in June 2022.

On April 11, an order for the harassment lawsuit’s dismissal was granted by Superior Court Judge Robert Brenner.

He agreed with defense attorneys that all the claims were barred by the two-year statute of limitations, under state discrimination law.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom