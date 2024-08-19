Toms River police chief announces his retirement

✅ Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little will retire on Friday

✅ The chief has clashed with Mayor Dan Rodrick over funding changes to the department

✅ Rodrick said he never doubted Little's commitment to the department

TOMS RIVER — Police Chief Mitch Little will begin his retirement Friday thanks in part to his ongoing political struggles with Mayor Dan Rodrick.

Little has been with the department since 1986, and was appointed chief in 2014. He will have a "walk out" on Friday afternoon during which officers and residents are invited to line the sidewalk out of police headquarters.

Rodrick and Little have been at political odds since Rodrick proposed an ordinance that shifted the funding for two retiring police captains, that normally would go toward their replacements, toward the hiring of new EMTs. The plan was opposed by Little, the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association and vocal residents who filled meetings to express their opposition. The ordinance was later passed by the township council.

Rodrick also suspended Little for two days without pay in April. The mayor told Patch it was because of an unspecified "administration issue."

"I knew this time would eventually come when I have done everything I could for the agency and my presence would actually be a detriment and prevent any movement with hires, promotions and even equipment," Little wrote in his message to his department. The message was leaked to social media before an official announcement was released.

Rodrick told The Lakewood Scoop that while he and Little have disagreed on financial matters, “I never once doubted his dedication to the men and women of the Toms River police department.”

Retirement message sent to TRPD

Praise for the chief

Little's predecessor, Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy, does not believe Little will go quietly into retirement.

"We congratulate Toms River Police Department Chief Mitch Little on his 39 years of service and dedication to the community. We are certain this is not the end for the Chief of Toms River Police, only the beginning," the office wrote on its Facebook page.

"It’s been a pleasure working for Chief Little during his tenure, he will be missed and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," the Toms River PBA said in its statement.

"Chief Little has been part of the PBA for decades. As New Jersey State PBA President, I thank him for his sacrifice and service. I wish him all the best in his retirement," Peter Andreyev said in a statement.

Rodrick will name Little's successor, who must be approved by the township council.

George Floyd Protest in Toms River

