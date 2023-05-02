Toms River, NJ mayoral contest heats up, a leader emerges

Incumbent Toms River Mayor Mo Hill is being challenged by two slates of candidates in the primary coming up fast on June 6, 2023. One of the strongest opponents to the current mayor is Geri Ambrosio.

She led the Regular Republican Club of Toms River and received their endorsement.

She works in the Tax Assessor's Office in Berkeley under Mayor Carmen Amato, who will likely be the district's next state senator. She's a fighter and leader in a crowded field of four, Geri stands above the rest.

She's quick to go on the attack to point out some of the critical issues impacting residents. She has accused the current mayor of pushing through a "sneaky over-development scam".

Geri joined me on air this week to discuss the race and her plans for the residents of Toms River should she be elected.

To find out more about this strong candidate, visit TRGOP.com, TomsRiverGOP on Facebook, and @Toms_River_GOP on Instagram.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

