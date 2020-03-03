Toms River hit-run-driver pretended to be crash witness, cops say

METHUCHEN — A man who tried to pass himself off as a witness to a hit-and-run crash was actually the driver being sought by police, officials said Tuesday.

An on-the-job utility worker was struck 9 a.m. Monday in crosswalk at Middlesex Avenue and Grove Street.

The worker who was struck, a 51-year-old man from Whippany, remained in critical condition on Tuesday.

Two people were in the white truck that sped away, according to acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet.

Kuberiet said Paddy Flynn, 18, of Toms River, contacted police and told them that he had witnessed the incident. But investigators said that he was actually the driver of the Ford F-250.

Flynn was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, and various motor vehicle offenses.

