Toms River has a few months to start working up an appetite, and they’re going to need it. The popular restaurant, Tommy’s Tavern and Tap, is opening another New Jersey spot.

The Tavern’s team posted on social media that there will be a new restaurant opening in the spring of 2026.

Tommy’s Tavern and Tap

For those who haven’t heard of the popular, family-owned chain of restaurants that is taking over the Garden State, you should have been in the Freehold area when they opened up their spot on Route 9.

It was seriously all anyone was talking about. People were thrilled to try out their food (and not to mention their dozens of beers on tap).

So if people in Toms River behave the way like those of us in Freehold did, its opening bound to be the talk of the town this spring.

Tommy’s has something for everyone, with their more popular menu items including specialty burgers, coal-fired pizza (both red and white pies), sushi, and coal oven-roasted wings.

Tommy’s Tavern and Tap New Jersey locations

There are several other Tommy’s restaurants in the Garden State:

3492 Route 9

Freehold, NJ

823 State Route 3

Clifton, NJ

2050 Route 70

Cherry Hill, NJ

1007 Route 1

Edison, NJ

2150 Highway 35

Sea Girt, NJ

600 Somerset Corporate Blvd.

Bridgewater Township, NJ

1030 Ocean Ave.

Sea Bright, NJ

11 The Promenade

Edgewater, NJ

3535 Route 1 Suite 370

Princeton, NJ

1900 State Route 10

Morris Plains, NJ

71 State Highway 23

Wayne, NJ

40 Centerton Road

Mount Laurel Township, NJ

The newest Tommy’s Tavern and Tap will be located at 1279 Hooper Ave. in Toms River, NJ.

You can check out the restaurant’s entire menu here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

