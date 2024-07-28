To all NJ retailers thinking of Christmas displays now
Summer in New Jersey is all about fun in the sun. At no point is anyone thinking about Christmas at such an early point in the year. Well, maybe except for Christmas in July.
But once we get through July, that should be it. No more Santa, no more Christmas trees, and certainly no mega holiday displays in stores. In fact, those shouldn't make an appearance until we get closer to Thanksgiving.
In other words, where all the holiday cheer belongs. Now, there's nothing wrong with thinking of what to get friends and family early. In fact, that's probably a smart idea to be ahead of it.
And when it comes to those Christmas displays in stores, summer is not the time for it. But yet, we're almost certain to see them out there soon, along with those holiday sales.
Holidays being rushed
It's really a trend among retailers to rush the seasons. For example, back-to-school was already airing at the start of July. And in August, we can expect to see all those Halloween stores open for business once again.
So if those are both rushed, why not do Christmas early? It's almost a game to see how early they can push the start of the holidays before the public pushes back.
That happened once before with a certain big retailer. They decided to go all Christmas right around Labor Day. But what happened? Customers pushed back, as they should've.
The start of September is still way too early for that. We're not even done with the summer season until later in the month as it is, so why rush it?
What consumers want
Earlier in 2024, a study was conducted to determine when consumers were thinking about holiday shopping. Part of that looked into when shoppers were thinking of getting a start on the holidays.
Now to be clear, this study isn't about the giant Christmas displays in retail stores. But it is a good indicator as to when retailers should begin setting up those Christmas displays.
Yes, the back half of the year does tend to go fast. After September, there are only three whole months left until the new year.
The findings
According to the study reported by CSA, "consumers aren’t shopping early unless enticed to do so." With that said, around 44% said they plan to get started in October or sooner.
41% plan to get their shopping done in November, with 33% saying the same in December. Of course, planning and doing are two completely different things.
But what this does show is that October is the key month for retailers to begin bringing out those Christmas and holiday displays, perhaps even a week or two sooner. At least then, shoppers will start to associate those particular locations with holiday deals.
Wait your turn
As a former retail manager, I can tell you it's not wise to not jump the seasons. Meaning, that Halloween is still front and center during the month of October and should remain so.
Now that doesn't mean the Christmas and holiday displays shouldn't come out. It just means they shouldn't be front and center until Halloween is past us.
Once we get to November, then absolutely it's OK for that holiday cheer. But there's no way it should be in the spotlight during Labor Day weekend. Most shoppers will be fine with seeing those displays and decorations somewhere in the store come October.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.