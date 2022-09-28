If you visit one of the many roadside farmers or produce markets, you'll find an overabundance of long hots or long hot peppers.

They're officially known as Italian long hot chili peppers.

They can be used raw, roasted or sauteed.

They're not known as super hot by most hot pepper aficionados.

The long hots are nowhere near as hot as a habanero, jalapeno, or ghost pepper but make no mistake, they do have a kick to them.

Last week a neighbor whose good friend has a small farm dropped off a basket of these beauties.

So, I decided to sauté them in a batch and freeze a few for over the winter.

You can also make a spice pesto with these and sauteed broccoli rabe along with the usual pesto ingredients of parmesan cheese, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil.

If you decide to saute these in your kitchen, open a window and turn on the exhaust fan to make sure your eyes aren't burning at the end of the process.

Tis the season for Jersey Long Hot Peppers

They look a little scarier than they are, and they are delicious. Just enough heat and plenty of flavor, and there are tons of them around right now.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.