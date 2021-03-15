Time for NJ and America to stop changing the clocks (Opinion)

New Jersey can join with other states in the push to finally eliminate Standard Time and make sure we keep the clocks exactly where we jumped to over the weekend. Daylight savings is a fine idea because of the increase in sunny daytime hours. So why would we consider falling back next November? We shouldn't. Florida has already paved the way with the Sunshine Protection Act. The pull quote from the article:

Under the plan, HB 1013, called the "Sunshine Protection Act," the state would ask Congress to pass a law to let the Sunshine State move from Standard Time to Daylight Savings Time (when you set your clocks ahead one hour) year-round. Daylight Savings Time runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November and is set to start this Sunday, March 11, and end Nov. 4. - Mary Ellen Klas tampabay.com

As you know, I have been writing about this issue for years. It is time for action at the federal level to end the nonsense of the clock changes and get us into the modern age. Last year I called on our federal officials to #BanStandardTime

This is a great idea, but it requires action at the Federal Level as DST is optional for states, but Standard Time is mandated by the feds.

There are certainly benefits of longer summer days and not driving home in the dark at 4:30 p.m. So let's get the message to the politicians in D.C. It's time to #BanStandardTime. - Bill Spadea NJ1015.com

In 2018, I explained that some states have acted and embraced Standard Time only. This is fine for places with a lot more sunshine than NJ, like Arizona, and at least they solved the problem of having to change clocks.

I'd like to see New Jersey join the ranks of states considering similar legislation and push back against the ridiculous and outdated tradition of moving the clocks. We've suffered enough with higher rates of heart attacks and traffic accidents. We know that it really doesn't save energy, so what on earth are we waiting for? Stop the madness. Pick a time, and stick to it. I'm OK with the legal opt-out for DST, but I think you'd get many more people on board if we opt-out of Standard Time and stick with the long summer days and sunsets around 9pm. Either way, there are eight months to go before we "fall into" the same problem. - Bill Spadea NJ1015.com

For a little helpful history on the time change and the most compelling reasons to stay with Daylight Savings and never fall back again, read my article form 2017:

Let’s capitalize on the many benefits from the added daylight and never return to standard time again. Already standard time is relegated to only a few months from November to early March. Why not eliminate it altogether? What is clear from our history when President Nixon implemented Daylight Savings problem is not with the hour of daylight, but the change that gets it to us. Everything from waste government money to health risks and traffic accidents all point to the peril of the change…not the time.

We’ve already been through the change. How many more traffic fatalities, heart attacks, late arrivals and idling Amtrak trains must we endure before we decide to just keep the hour and never fall back again? - Bill Spadea NJ1015.com

It's time to #BanStandardTime

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

