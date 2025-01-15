I only bring this up because of the debate that's currently going on regarding eliminating the clock change. Although this has been going on for some time, there's now a new debate that has emerged.

For quite some time now, talks have been going on about eliminating the clock change and sticking with Daylight Saving Time. That is until President-elect Donald Trump went a different direction.

According to him, he wants to make Standard Time permanent in the United States. That means come early March, we would not spring forward or lose that hour of sleep.

No more light?

Yes, I understand the reason people want Daylight Saving permanent, but I do agree if we only keep one or the other that it should be Standard Time. And there are a number of reasons for that.

For one, we'd be more in sync with the rest of the world. We'd also eliminate that dangerous period when more accidents occur on our roads due to springing forward.

I could go on, but you get the point. And even though I do agree with keeping us at Standard Time, I don't believe this is something most in New Jersey want.

But do we?

In fact, I think most in this state believe Daylight Saving is the way to go. Simply put, they want that extra daylight during the evening.

However, despite what we think we want, I truly believe there's a hidden reason we secretly want to keep the clock changes in place, but don't want to admit it. And it's a very dark reason.

Dark, because that's exactly what it is. Without the fallback to Standard Time, our mornings would be insanely dark during the winter.

AM - 8 A.M. CLOCK / SCHOOL BUS / MORNING Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Not bright at all

Just think about how dark they are in December and January as-is. Now add an additional hour of darkness to your morning routine, and you won't be happy about it.

What's more, you don't really gain a lot at night. Yes, we still keep the extra hour of light, but is it really worth it? The sun will still set before 6 p.m. regardless of what the clock says.

And I believe it's for this reason that we truly want to keep the clock change in place. You may not think you want it, but secretly, we do. Not to mention, we also don't want the sunrise around 4:30 a.m. at the start of summer.

Thumbs Down / NJ Shore / No / beach / sunset / sunrise / ocean Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.