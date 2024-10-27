Big, yet subtle change in NJ you may not have noticed

Sometimes it's the little things that go unnoticed. At least, at the time they're little. In reality, they're actually big changes, but they happen in a very subtle way.

Here in New Jersey, there's one big change that we're going to notice right away. And that change comes the first weekend of November. That, of course, is the change in our clocks, which is falling back to Standard Time.

There have been many debates on whether we should keep Daylight Saving permanent or if the clock changes should continue. We'll get into that argument in just a bit.

Now, of course, you're going to notice that change right away. But were you aware of another change that occurred during the last week of October? For some in New Jersey, it might happen around Oct. 27, while for others, it'll be a couple of days after that.

How subtle is it? It's almost certain you haven't noticed it if it did happen, nor will you when it does.

As for how big this change actually is? Well, you will eventually notice it, and it's something that's going to stick around well into the start of 2025.

Have you noticed the time of the sunset? The last weekend of October typically ushers in sunsets that occur earlier than 6 p.m.

In the case of 2024, it's just after the final October weekend when that occurs across the entire state. But overall, those dark evenings are now here whether we like it or not. We won't be seeing a sunset in New Jersey after 6 p.m. again until we're well into the start of the new year.

And of course, that sunset moves much earlier with the dramatic change welcoming Standard time come the first week of November. But, should we be changing those clocks in the first place? Here's my argument on the topic, and feel free to sound out in the comments if you agree or not.

I'm certain most would probably disagree, but that's OK.

