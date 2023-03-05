3 things NJ dislikes about Daylight Saving Time in March

Daylight Saving Time in New Jersey, could there be anything brighter? It's a true sign of warmer and longer days, which most in the Garden State absolutely love.

For all the positives, there are also some downsides to the time shift, mainly in March and November. Besides the fact that the days are actually shorter at the very start and end of Daylight Saving Time, there are some other drawbacks as well.

Of course, it's not all bad. For example, we gain an extra hour of sleep when we fall back in November, of which most never complain about.

And in March, our evenings suddenly get brighter once we spring forward. Those, of course, are two of the biggest perks that we notice right away.

As mentioned earlier, there are some drawbacks to the time shift as well. Although temporary, these are the things many in New Jersey dislike about the change when we first spring forward in March.

Daylight Saving Time, DST, Summer Time Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

That first Sunday

Ah yes, that first day where we lose the 2 a.m. hour. We either still have to wake up at the same time for work, or we suddenly wake up an hour later.

That adjustment can be hard for many. Unlike when we fall back in November, springing forward robs us of an hour of sleep and can actually make it difficult to adjust.

Not to mention our pets have no concept of this shift. Something to keep in mind for those with pets that might still depend on dinner at their usual time. At least, usual time for them.

We all eventually adjust after a few days, that's for sure. But at the onset of Daylight Saving Time, the sudden loss of that hour can take a toll on us both mentally and physically.

Another beautiful spring sunrise for another pleasant spring day. (Photo: Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Another beautiful spring sunrise for another pleasant spring day. (Photo: Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

That first sunrise

Another drawback has to do with morning daylight. Just before the clocks spring forward, New Jersey enjoys a sunrise that occurs just after 6 A.M.

But once that first Sunday comes around, our sunrise is suddenly pushed back to after 7 A.M. once again. This can be especially rough for those who have to get up early in the morning.

Not only do we lose an hour of sleep, but we must start functioning in the dark once more, much like how it is in December and January. Needless to say, not many of us look forward to that.

Fortunately, New Jersey only has to wait for a little over a week once we enter Daylight Saving Time for sunrise to move back before 7 A.M. once again.

Young woman pressing snooze button on early morning digital alarm clock radio Elenathewise loading...

That first Monday

If there's anything rougher than that first Sunday, it's that first Monday. Sunday's a bit more forgiving for many of us since it's still the weekend.

That first Monday, however, is back to work and school. Not only are we still adjusting to the new time shift, we now must get ready in the dark once again.

It's a combination of the first two things most in New Jersey dislike about springing forward. The first Monday is often the most brutal for us, and one nobody really looks forward to.

kokoroyuki kokoroyuki loading...

It's only Temporary

There's no denying the start of Daylight Saving Time will be rough. Even if you can sleep in that first Sunday, trying to readjust your bedtime that evening may not be easy.

And yes, it's brighter in the evening, but that can also add to it being more difficult getting to sleep when you should. Combine that with the first darker work day of the week and we're often in for one rough day.

Fortunately, all of this is temporary. By the time we get to the end of the first week, we'll be adjusted and enjoying brighter evenings once again as we await the longer and warmer days ahead.

Daylight Saving Time in 2023 begins March 12 and ends November 5 at 2 A.M.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.