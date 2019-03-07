Every year, I write about the time change that has become a soul crushing event when you realize that an entire hour of your weekend disappears. Then it's waking up an hour earlier on Monday, as if Monday's aren't tough enough.

I've written about the health dangers , the fact that the process is antiquated and there is no benefit to energy conservation. So why are we doing it? The state of Florida is leading the charge debating the " Sunshine Preservation Act ," which would stop time changes after the jump to Daylight Saving.

This is a great idea, but it requires action at the Federal Level as DST is optional for states, but Standard Time is mandated by the Feds. There are certainly benefits of longer summer days and not driving home in the dark at 4:30 p.m. So let's get the message to the politicians in DC, It's time to #BanStandardTime

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

