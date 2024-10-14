Time for leaf peeping! The best places to see fall foliage in NJ

Now that we’re in mid to late October, it’s peak leaf peeping season in New Jersey, with northern parts of the state starting first.

Where are the best places to see fall foliage in NJ?

WeGoDating.com went over both expert recommendations and real-life reviews to determine where some of the most vibrant trees can be found in the Garden State. They based their results on factors like scenic beauty, accessibility, popularity, and available activities.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

10. Branch Brook Park – Newark

The park’s lakes and historic bridges are surrounded by beautiful trees, providing a peaceful escape within the city. Be sure to return in the springtime to see the cherry blossoms.

Canva Canva loading...

9. Cape May Point State Park – Cape May Point

Cape May Point offers the unique opportunity to see both fall foliage with beach views. Bonus: you can catch the monarch butterfly migration here!

lilkar lilkar loading...

8. Duke Farms – Hillsborough

This 2,700-acre preserve is home to diverse tree species, which create a kaleidoscope of fall colors. Duke Farms also offers educational programs, ponds, and meadows, making it a great spot for an autumn day out.

moodboard moodboard loading...

7. Parvin State Park – Pittsgrove

Hidden at the edge of the Pine Barrens, Parvin State Park offers gorgeous lake views surrounded by golden and orange forests. The peaceful atmosphere makes it a perfect spot for a tranquil autumn day.

winyuu winyuu loading...

6. Monmouth Battlefield Park – Manalapan

A personal favorite spot of mine, Monmouth Battlefield is famous for its Revolutionary War history. Take a walk along the fields and forest as the leaves burst into bright colors.

Ringwood State Park New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection loading...

5. Ringwood State Park – Ringwood

Nestled in the Ramapo Mountains, the park offers top-notch hiking and canoeing. The Skylands Manor and Botanical Gardens provide a stunning backdrop to the fall colors.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Allamuchy Mountain State Park – Stanhope

With vibrant hues of red, orange, and gold covering the trees, the park's lakes and ponds create mirror-like reflections that are perfect for anyone looking to post the picturesque views.

Wharton State Forest Wharton State Forest (Google street view) loading...

3. Wharton State Forest – Hammonton

Wharton is known for its mix of pine forests, lakes, and the historic Batsto Village. It’s also the largest state forest in NJ! The fall colors pop around the swampy areas, where oak and maple trees put on a fiery display.

Stokes State Forest New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection loading...

2. Stokes State Forest – Sandyston

Stokes State Forest is a fall paradise. A hike up to Sunrise Mountain will give you incredible views of the changing leaves, while the Appalachian Trail weaves through the park.

Foliage at High Point State Park Photo by Bill Doyle / Townsquare Media loading...

1. High Point State Park – Sussex

As the highest point in New Jersey at 1,803 feet, High Point offers panoramic views that stretch across three states! The mix of bright colors paints a picture-perfect scene from the park’s lookout tower.

Don’t hesitate, go check out the beautiful leaves before they end up on the ground!

We found the best trunk-or-treat spots in NJ “Trick-or-treat. Smell my feet. Give me something good to eat.” Remember chanting this when going house to house looking for candy on Halloween?

But what do you say when kids go trunk-or-treating? That’s when communities hold Halloween activity events, including eerily decorated cars and trunks filled with candy for costumed kids to ravage. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

12 of the best unique November festivals in NJ Fall in New Jersey rolls on and festivals are in full swing.

Looking for things to do in November? Here are 12 of some of the best and unique festivals and events happening in the Garden State during the 11th month of this year. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.