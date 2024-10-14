Time for leaf peeping! The best places to see fall foliage in NJ
Now that we’re in mid to late October, it’s peak leaf peeping season in New Jersey, with northern parts of the state starting first.
Where are the best places to see fall foliage in NJ?
WeGoDating.com went over both expert recommendations and real-life reviews to determine where some of the most vibrant trees can be found in the Garden State. They based their results on factors like scenic beauty, accessibility, popularity, and available activities.
10. Branch Brook Park – Newark
The park’s lakes and historic bridges are surrounded by beautiful trees, providing a peaceful escape within the city. Be sure to return in the springtime to see the cherry blossoms.
9. Cape May Point State Park – Cape May Point
Cape May Point offers the unique opportunity to see both fall foliage with beach views. Bonus: you can catch the monarch butterfly migration here!
8. Duke Farms – Hillsborough
This 2,700-acre preserve is home to diverse tree species, which create a kaleidoscope of fall colors. Duke Farms also offers educational programs, ponds, and meadows, making it a great spot for an autumn day out.
7. Parvin State Park – Pittsgrove
Hidden at the edge of the Pine Barrens, Parvin State Park offers gorgeous lake views surrounded by golden and orange forests. The peaceful atmosphere makes it a perfect spot for a tranquil autumn day.
6. Monmouth Battlefield Park – Manalapan
A personal favorite spot of mine, Monmouth Battlefield is famous for its Revolutionary War history. Take a walk along the fields and forest as the leaves burst into bright colors.
5. Ringwood State Park – Ringwood
Nestled in the Ramapo Mountains, the park offers top-notch hiking and canoeing. The Skylands Manor and Botanical Gardens provide a stunning backdrop to the fall colors.
4. Allamuchy Mountain State Park – Stanhope
With vibrant hues of red, orange, and gold covering the trees, the park's lakes and ponds create mirror-like reflections that are perfect for anyone looking to post the picturesque views.
3. Wharton State Forest – Hammonton
Wharton is known for its mix of pine forests, lakes, and the historic Batsto Village. It’s also the largest state forest in NJ! The fall colors pop around the swampy areas, where oak and maple trees put on a fiery display.
2. Stokes State Forest – Sandyston
Stokes State Forest is a fall paradise. A hike up to Sunrise Mountain will give you incredible views of the changing leaves, while the Appalachian Trail weaves through the park.
1. High Point State Park – Sussex
As the highest point in New Jersey at 1,803 feet, High Point offers panoramic views that stretch across three states! The mix of bright colors paints a picture-perfect scene from the park’s lookout tower.
Don’t hesitate, go check out the beautiful leaves before they end up on the ground!
