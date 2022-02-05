Hilarious NJ mom on TikTok is all of us on a cold day

Everyone's favorite Jersey Mom on TikTok is back with another very relatable video.

When the weather hits below freezing here in the Garden State, it feels like everyone's Moms react the same way. Seriously, is there a button someone presses that collectively has all of our Moms ask "where's your jacket?"

But seriously, even though our Moms can be a bit overbearing at times, they're only looking out for our best interest. Isn't that the New Jersey way?

Get our free mobile app

If you haven't seen hashtagkarenag2's Jersey Mom TikToks, you are MISSING OUT. I've shared a few of her videos before. Her Jersey Mom at the beach is my personal favorite, but now she's done it again.

Sometimes these videos annoy people because they think it's perpetuating a stereotype, but honestly, we need to embrace it, New Jersey! That's what makes us unique. If we're going to be known for something, I'd rather us be known for being overbearing and caring people, than people who just don't care at all - right?

I don't want to give away too much of this hilarious video, but I will say that my Mom has said most of these things before. It put a huge smile on my face.

Take a look at the TikTok below and if it resonates with you, feel free to share it with your friends, or even your own Jersey Mom.

You could even pass it along to your kids next time they try to leave the house on a freezing day wearing just a hoodie. That way, it won't only be you yelling at them to bundle up!

How do you think Jersey Mom would react to your pics of the crazy blizzard we had?

More Of Your Snow Pics at the Jersey Shore