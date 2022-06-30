TikTok found a fascinating speakeasy pizzeria in Cherry Hill, NJ

It’s no secret that New Jersey has the best pizza in the country and I’m not just saying that because I live here.

Food & Wine published their “10 Best Pizza States in America” last year and New Jersey was actually #1. (If there’s a new list for this year and we’re not at the top spot, I don’t want to know about it).

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports ranked two New Jersey pizzerias in his top 10 list.

DeLucia’s Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan took the #2 spot.

And De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies, one of my favorites, came in at #10.

Everyone has their go-to pizzeria and claims it to be the best in the state.

Thanks to social media, we are introduced to all kinds of new food spots to try out.

If you’re like me and are constantly sucked into the black hole of TikTok, you’ve seen so many videos that make you want to take on a new hobby or visit a new place.

I came across a TikTok video by user @teacher.kdawg and the hashtags alone got my attention.

Did you know there is a secret pizza place in Cherry Hill?

It’s called Back Door Pizza and it’s kind of like a speakeasy.

screen grab @teacher.kdawg TikTok video screen grab @teacher.kdawg TikTok video loading...

It looks nothing like a pizzeria. You don’t even walk into a building.

It’s just a back door of a strip mall. Something the average person would look past unless you’re aware of what’s going on.

screen grab @teacher.kdawg TikTok video screen grab @teacher.kdawg TikTok video loading...

Now you know what the back of a strip mall looks like: dumpsters, employee parking, it’s exactly appealing.

screen grab @teacher.kdawg TikTok video screen grab @teacher.kdawg TikTok video loading...

But from what I saw in this video, this pizza is totally worth it.

screen grab @teacher.kdawg TikTok video screen grab @teacher.kdawg TikTok video loading...

I’m not from the Cherry Hill area so this is something completely new to me.

I already talked to my husband and we’ll be packing up the kid and taking the road trip down there to take part in this experience and we’ll definitely be vlogging it.

Stay tuned!

You can watch the TikTok video here:

And for more New Jersey pizza places for you to try, check out all the spots that Dave Portnoy stopped at:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.