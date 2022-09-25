Three pedestrians killed in tragic Woodland, NJ crash

WOODLAND — Three people have died from their injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area of Woodland late Saturday night.

The victims, all pedestrians, were hit after one car struck the rear end of another vehicle around 11:25 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5.

Curry identified the victims as Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton, and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River.

According to Curry, the crash occurred when a Nissan Maxima headed northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road rear-ended a Ford Mustang. As a result of the collision, the Nissan then struck the three pedestrians near the area of Magnolia Street.

The driver of the Nissan did not report any injuries while the driver of the Ford had minor injuries, Curry said.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

